Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90.12 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $581.59 or 0.00927562 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $920.57 million and $90.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

