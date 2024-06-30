X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in June

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

USOI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 21,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,194. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.7902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Further Reading

