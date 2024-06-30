XRP Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $26.60 billion and approximately $513.08 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,490,594 coins and its circulating supply is 55,688,327,582 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
