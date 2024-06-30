Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 255,473 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.