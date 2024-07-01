122,224 Shares in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp owned 0.57% of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 6,456.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 503,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACIO traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 89,093 shares. The company has a market cap of $921.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

