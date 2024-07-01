1,278 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.16. 4,937,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,584. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock worth $6,860,715 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

