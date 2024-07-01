16,909 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 733,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

