2,133 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,572. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

