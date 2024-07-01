21,480 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 1,122,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

