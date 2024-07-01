2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of 2seventy bio to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

TSVT opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $197.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

