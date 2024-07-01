4,401 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Acquired by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,619,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,602 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,323,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares during the period.

BBIN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $59.08. 74,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

