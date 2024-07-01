511 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

SPGI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,589. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.45 and its 200-day moving average is $431.72.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.