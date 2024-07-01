7,525 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,102,982. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

