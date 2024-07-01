Achain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $158.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000920 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001664 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001286 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

