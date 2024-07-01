Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

ADBE stock traded up $4.47 on Monday, hitting $560.01. 3,068,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,013. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.