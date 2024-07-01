Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AERT opened at $1.89 on Monday. Aeries Technology has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

