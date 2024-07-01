Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

