Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 882,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 98.96%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.