Algorand One Day Volume Tops $26.06 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $26.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00045592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,182,206,058 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

