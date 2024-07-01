AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for about 10.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 92.71% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $30,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.73. 1,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04.

About AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

