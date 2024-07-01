AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.13. 581,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,529. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $212.39 and a 52 week high of $266.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.