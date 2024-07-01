AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 314,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,598. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

