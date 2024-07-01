AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,842,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 185.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,035,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,940. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

