AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,389 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.1 %

SFM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $84.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

