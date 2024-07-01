AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,571,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.45. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.