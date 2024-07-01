AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock worth $8,620,792 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

