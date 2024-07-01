AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 0.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

