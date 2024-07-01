AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $77.41. 5,535,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.