AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.76. 5,747,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.1686 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

