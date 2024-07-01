AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

