AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.98. 33,256,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,884,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

