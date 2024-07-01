AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 1,659 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. 1,532,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

