AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,787 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after acquiring an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.07. 4,474,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

