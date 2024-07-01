Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

