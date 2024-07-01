América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 399.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in América Móvil by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth $767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in América Móvil by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,254,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.