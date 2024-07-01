American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

