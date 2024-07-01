American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,714,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in American International Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 150,772 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 320.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

