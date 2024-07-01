AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after buying an additional 496,523 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $64,284,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $165.68. The stock had a trading volume of 953,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

