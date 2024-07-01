Analysts Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target at $88.29

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KROS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after buying an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,523 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,674 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

