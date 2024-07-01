Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $166.47

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

