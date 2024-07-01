Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target at $7.00

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $1,191,503.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,500,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $63,915.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,451,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $1,191,503.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,148 shares of company stock worth $2,501,071. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

