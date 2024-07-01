Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target at $7.00

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
