Analyzing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% Consumer Portfolio Services 10.01% 13.44% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $4.99, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 25.07 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $352.01 million 0.60 $45.34 million $1.44 6.97

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats TeraWulf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

