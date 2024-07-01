Ankr Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $305.02 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,149.37 or 1.00141502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005674 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00076285 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03140758 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $7,918,159.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

