AO World’s (AO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of AO World to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.92. AO World has a one year low of GBX 61.99 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of £642.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

