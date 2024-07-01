Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $118.75. 3,010,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.77 and a 12 month high of $119.69.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

