ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,133,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464,979. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.