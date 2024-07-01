ASD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and $1.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,720.99 or 1.00325485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00076766 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04458683 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,303,823.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.