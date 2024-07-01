ATB Capital Raises Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$0.65

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

CVE QST opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

