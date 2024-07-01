Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$83.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.37. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.1526882 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

