Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.